Taylor Swift Takes to Instagram to Announce New Single and Album

Taylor Swift has finally given us the news we’ve all been waiting for!

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

On her Instagram today, the singer revealed she will release a new single tomorrow, August 24, with her new album, titled “Reputation,” arriving on November 10.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The pop star also shared what appears to be album artwork — an image of herself in front of a background of newspaper with her name written everywhere.

The new posts come on the heels of three snake videos that Swift uploaded. Those videos coupled with the album title and newspaper image seem to be a throwback to last year, when Swift made headlines everywhere after Kim Kardashian and Kanye West posted a video of a phone call with Swift in which she seemed to approve of a controversial West lyric that involved her.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

Despite Swift’s claims that although she approved one lyric, she did not approve the controversial “b*tch” line, the internet came for the singer, calling her a “snake” and flooding her Instagram account with snake emojis.

Is Swift about to own the moniker and turn everything we know on its head? We can only wait and see!