Taylor Swift Announces First Shows After ‘Reputation’ Album

Taylor Swift’s sixth studio album, Reputation, drops on Nov. 10, and the star is officially set to return to the stage for two concerts in December.

Variety reports that a rep for Swift confirmed that the 27-year-old will play two radio concerts — 99.7 Now!’s Poptopia in San Jose, California, on Dec. 2, and B96 Jingle Bash in Chicago, Illinois, on Dec. 7, marking her first shows since the album’s upcoming release.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Chicago show will also feature Ed Sheeran and Fifth Harmony, while The Chainsmokers and Niall Horan will appear in San Jose.

Up Next: Taylor Swift Reaches out to Kelsea Ballerini About New Song, ‘High School’

Multi-act concerts such as these usually only allow for each artist to perform a handful of songs, but Swift fans will likely be thrilled to see the star on stage at all, as she has been noticeably quiet over the past several months.

Swift played just one live show in 2017, performing during Super Bowl week in Houston in February. While it hasn’t been officially announced yet, the star will tour in support of Reputation, likely next year.

Over the weekend, Swift was active on Instagram, commenting on several fans’ live videos and interacting with them. Swift, who has already released songs “Look What You Made Me Do” and “…Ready For It” from Reputation,” will likely become more active as the release date for her album nears.

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com