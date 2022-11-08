Takeoff Funeral: Details for Public Memorial for Migos Rapper Revealed

The public funeral arrangements for Migos rapper Takeoff were announced on Tuesday. His family will host a Celebration of Life memorial on Friday, Nov. 11 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Takeoff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was killed in a shooting outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1.

The memorial will begin at 12 p.m. ET Friday. Rev. Jesse Curney III, the Senior Pastor of New Mercies Christian Church, told Audacy's NewsTalk 1380 WAOK he will be delivering the eulogy. Takeoff was born in Lawrenceville, Georgia, just north of Atlanta, and raised alongside his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset. The three made up the rap trio Migos.

"I plan to remember him as the young man that I saw growing up in the church who loved being with his family, who loved coming to worship, and the times when he made it to church with his busy schedule, he still came as just a regular worshiper, and one who showed love to fans," Curney told WOAK. Curney added that it was important to "remember his love that he shared for everyone and gave to everyone."

Free tickets were available only to Georgia residents through Ticketmaster on Friday, according to a statement published by Variety. Fans could only obtain a maximum of two tickets. State Farm Arena is also offering free parking at its Ruby Lot. No one will be allowed to take photos or videos of the event, and images will be released to the media later. Takeoff's family asked fans to make donations to The Rocket Foundation in his memory. The foundation supports programs "which are saving lives through proven, community-based solutions to prevent gun violence."

Takeoff's family has not announced a lineup, but TMZ is reporting that Justin Bieber will perform at the memorial. Bieber previously worked with Migos on the tracks "What You See" and "Looking For You," and has also collaborated with Quavo. This would be Bieber's first public performance in some time, as he previously canceled a planned world tour to focus on his mental health.

Takeoff was shot and killed outside a bowling alley in Houston in the early morning hours of Nov. 1. Quavo was also at the scene, although he was not injured. Two other people sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Houston police are still investigating the shooting, and no arrests have been made yet. Takeoff was 28.