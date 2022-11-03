Offset Subtlely Pays Tribute to Takeoff Following Migos Rapper's Death

The world continues to mourn Migos rapper Takeoff's untimely death at the age of 28. One of the other members of the rap group, Offset, is paying tribute to his late friend — who also happened to be his cousin — in a subtle yet meaningful way. As Entertainment Tonight noted, Offset changed his profile photo on Instagram to one of Takeoff.

Offset paid tribute to Takeoff on both Instagram and Twitter. On Instagram, he changed his profile photo to one of Takeoff. As for his Twitter account, Offset changed his profile photo to one of Migos, including both Takeoff and Quavo. For his cover image, he changed it to one of him and Takeoff together. This serves as the first major statement from Offset regarding Takeoff's passing. Neither he nor Quavo have shared any other public comments about the unfortunate news.

Offset changed his profile to Takeoff I can’t imagine how he’s feeling 💔 pic.twitter.com/7qjXHC9iil — ꜰʟᴀᴍᴇ (@LAxFLAME) November 2, 2022

Quality Control, Migos' record label, released a statement confirming Takeoff's passing. The message read, "It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother [Kirshnik] Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff. Senseless violence and a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated. Please respect his family and friends as we all continue to process this monumental loss." Takeoff died on Tuesday morning in Houston as a result of a shooting. He and Quavo were at the 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston when the altercation broke out. The two rappers were reportedly playing dice when someone opened fire, killing Takeoff. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene. Quavo was not injured.

It was later reported that Takeoff's cause of death was due to "penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm." His manner of death was listed as a homicide. The matter is still under investigation, as the authorities have not arrested a suspect or suspects in the shooting. On Wednesday, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner spoke about the case during a press conference. Not only did he comment on Takeoff's cause of death, but he also reflected on just how much his death has devastated the community.

"I got many calls from Houston and outside of Houston. And everyone spoke of what a great young man this is, how peaceful he is. What a great artist," Finner said, per PEOPLE. "I ask that we all pray for his mother, his family, and all of his friends who are in deep pain and shock still right now. We have no reason to believe he was involved in anything criminal at the time. Peaceful, loving, great entertainer."