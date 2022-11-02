Police Give More Details About Takeoff's Murder After Migos Rapper Was Shot Dead

The Houston Police Department has released new details on the death of rapper Takeoff, and is asking the public for help in finding out more. The 28-year-old Migos artist was shot and killed in Houston, Texas in the early hours of Tuesday morning, leaving fans shocked and devastated. On Tuesday afternoon, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner asked any witnesses with more information to come forward.

"There were 40 people, at least, at this event. And people left, possibly out of fear," Finner said, according to a report by CBS News. "I ask you one thing ... What if it was your brother? What if it was your son? You would want somebody to step up. So please step up. Get the information to us so we can give some closure to this family who is hurting right now."

Takeoff was shot at a private party at a bowling alley at around 2:30 a.m. local time, and police say that the event was just starting to wrap up. As guests filed out, an argument reportedly broke out. That escalated into this deadly shooting, but police were not on the scene. They say when they arrived, Takeoff was already dead.

The bowling alley is located on the third floor of a larger building complex. Police say they found Takeoff's remains outside of the alley itself. They also found two others who were wounded in the shooting – a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman. Both were hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries, but as of Tuesday afternoon they remained in the hospital.

Police did not indicate that they had identified any suspects in this shooting, and reporters can confirm that none are in custody yet. However, they revealed that they believe at least two firearms were used in this shooting. Police said that their investigation is in its early stages. They are hoping that the public may possess some photos or videos from the party that could help them solve this case.

Finner said that right now, there is no indication that Takeoff's murder was motivated by "anything criminal" on his part. He said: "Everyone spoke of what a great young man this is, how peaceful he is, what a great artist."

Takeoff's uncle and Migos collaborator, rapper Quavo, seemed to be at the same party on Tuesday night, but police would not confirm whether he was there at the time of the shooting. The third member of Migos, Offset, was not with them. Takeoff's mother reportedly flew into Houston to meet with the police before Tuesday's press conference. Fans are mourning for Takeoff on social media, and sending well-wishes to his loved ones.