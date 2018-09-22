Fans React to Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show Welcoming Cardi B, Travis Scott as Guest Performers

The news that Cardi B and Travis Scott could be joining Maroon 5 at Super Bowl LIII was met with excitement from their fans.

Sources told Billboard Wednesday that Cardi and Scott are on a “short list” to join Maroon 5 during the Pepsi Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Feb. 3.

“It’s a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show. We are continuing to work with Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show,” a representative for Maroon 5 told Billboard.

Cardi B’s guest appearance would not be a complete surprise, since she collaborated with Maroon 5 on their single remix for “Girls Like You.” Released in May, the track has peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Some fans are excited at the prospect of them performing the song live.

“The #SuperBowl half time show should be Maroon 5 performing Girls Like You w/ Cardi B, them leaving, and Cardi B performing her whole new album,” one fan wrote.

Another fan hopes that Cardi’s appearance means her husband Offset and his group Migos will perform to represent Atlanta.

“Maroon 5 going to be playing the [Super Bowl] halftime show in ATL. Cardi B has a song with them ‘girls like you’ so she will make an appearance. which means offset will be there and [Migos] will now also be playing at halftime to represent the ATL,” the fan wrote.

“People complaining about Maroon 5 performing at the Super Bowl in Atlanta but I’m not because let me tell y’all what’s going to happen. They perform. Adam [Levine] Transitions into ‘Girls Like You’ and brings out Cardi B, then Cardi B brings out Migos. Mark my words [laughing out loud],” another fan with a similar idea wrote.

For Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster, the Super Bowl gives him a chance to perform for the biggest audience of his career. He is coming off the success of his third album, Astroworld, which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 album charts and includes the singles “Butterfly Effect” and “Sicko Mode.” Scott is also the father of Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi.

Scott’s inclusion seemed to puzzle social media more than anything.

“Why anyone actually thinks that Maroon 5 needs Cardi B or Travis Scott to make a Super Bowl halftime show better is just insane…. I mean for real? Now…. Mick Jagger poppin up in there would at least make sense….. those moves ….. #cardiwho,” one Rolling Stones fan wrote.

“In recent year at the Super Bowl, we have had Beyoncé, Destiny’s Child, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Missy Elliott, Justin Timberlake, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, and MIA… and in 2018… we get Maroon 5, Cardi B and Travis Scott,” another Twitter user wrote, alongside a GIF reading, “Keep It To Yourself.”

Then again, another fan wrote, “This will be the 1st time I’ve watched the SuperBowl in Yeeeaars [laughing out loud] [NFL] You can Thank your line up.”

Super Bowl LIII airs live on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 3.

