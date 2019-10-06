Snoop Dogg: University of Kansas Issues Apology for Explicit Performance, Leave Fans With Doubts

Snoop Dogg’s performance at the University of Kansas left some fans lashing out over the exotic nature of the performance. While the school insists they informed the legendary rapper to keep the performance clean and without his typical show, which features dancers on poles and the Snoop shooting fake cash into the crowd.

The rapper performed hits like “Gin and Juice” and “Smoke Weed Everyday” in front of the crowd for the school’s Late Night in the Phog event to kick off the pre-season for their basketball team.

Apart from the explicit nature of the performance, the optics weren’t good for the University of Kansas as they deal with several alleged NCAA violations.

I’m dead at Kansas thinking they were booking Snoop Dogg for a clean, family-friendly show and dead at “acrobatic dancers” https://t.co/G85OUGUV12 — Eric Fawcett (@Efawcett7) October 5, 2019

The school released an apology after the backlash began via a statement by athletic director Jeff Long according to Deadline.

“We apologize to anyone who was offended by the Snoop Dogg performance at Late Night. We made it clear to the entertainers’ managers that we expected a clean version of the show and took additional steps to communicate to our fans, including moving the artist to the final act of the evening, to ensure that no basketball activities would be missed if anyone did not want to stay for his show,” Long’s statement said. “I take full responsibility for not thoroughly vetting all the details of the performance and offer my personal apology to those who were offended. We strive to create a family atmosphere at Kansas and fell short of that this evening.”

While it would seem that folks were upset with the performance, the focus seems to be on the school and the current slate of violations they may be facing related to recruiting and responsibility against coach Bill Self. The coach also added to the discussion after the performance, actually criticizing the performance he had helped promote only a short time before in September.

“That’s not the direction that anybody at our school would want that to go at all,” Self after the performance. “Regardless of the entertainment that it provided many, it was still not the right way to provide the entertainment.”

For what it’s worth, Snoop Dogg and the Kansas fans seemed to have a good time.

“Snoop Dogg is performing at Allen Fieldhouse saying “smoke weed everyday” with strippers on the court. What a time to be alive,” one fan wrote.

So Kansas paid Snoop Dogg 6 figures to perform and had no clue what kind of show he was going to do? pic.twitter.com/CAabFX590j — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) October 5, 2019

“Jeff Long saying he didn’t know what type of “acrobatic dancers” Snoop Dogg was bringing is the best statement of 2019,” another fan added.

“You hired Snoop. You got Snoop. This is the funniest shit I’ve seen all day,” a third added.