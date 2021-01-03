Snoop Dogg Blasts Eminem's Diss on Rap Track: 'Soft A— S—'

✖

Snoop Dogg responded overtly to Eminem's recent insults for the first time this week. Eminem called Snoop Dogg out on "Zeus," a song on his new album Music to be Murder By — Side B. However, in a comment on Instagram, Snoop Dogg referred to the "diss" as "soft a— s—."

Snoop Dogg left his comment on a post by an Eminem fan account called "Eminem Fact." The user asked other fans to weigh on on whether Snoop had been "disrespectful" to Eminem in recent interviews. Snoop Dogg's official, verified Instagram account apparently left a comment in response saying: "Pray I don't answer that soft a— s—," with three crying-laughing emojis. This response shocked fans of both rappers, especially given the previously reserved tone of the commentary on both sides. Many wondered if more diss tracks might be on the way from both sides.

It's not entirely clear if this comment was real, but if so it has now been deleted, or buried in other comments on the original post. Either way, there is no denying that fans are intrigued by the exchange between these two rap legends, which goes back several months now.

Snoop Dogg has historically been friendly with Eminem, but he was critical of the rapper's lauded place in rap music during a July 2020 interview with The Breakfast Club. Snoop said: "Eminem — The Great White Hope. White rappers had zero respect in rap. Let's keep that [one thousand]. None. [Dr. Dre] has probably put Eminem in the position where he could be labelled as one of the top ten rappers ever. I don't think so, but the game feels like he's 'top ten lyricists' and all [that] comes with it, but that's just because he's with Dr. Dre."

Eminem dedicated several lines in "Zeus to responding to Snoop. He rapped: "As far as squashing beef, I'm used to people knocking me / but, just not in my camp / and diplomatic as I'm trying to be / last thing I need is Snoop dogging me / Man, Dogg, you was like a damn god to me / nah, not really, I had 'dog' backwards..."

Many fans assumed Snoop Dogg was responding to this song days after its release, when he made a few cryptic posts on Instagram. They read: "People who can't communicate think everything is an argument," and "Back in the day, if someone hated you, it meant you did something WRONG now a days it means you did something RIGHT!!"

Of course, fans know to take every perceived conflict between Eminem and other rappers with a grain of salt. Eminem made his name in the 90s culture of "battle rapping," and he often gravitates towards lyrical contests and insults to fuel interest in his new releases. Music to be Murder By — Side B, and even the song "Zeus" includes many other angry allusions to other musicians.