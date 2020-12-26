Eminem Was Just Dissed by Lil Pump: 'Ain't Nobody Listening to Your Old A—‘

✖

Lil Pump is not showing any Christmas love to Eminem. The 20-year old rapper went to social media to take aim at Eminem, who recently released a new album. Lil Pump said nobody is listening to the 48-year old rapper.

"F— Eminem, you is lame as hell, ain't nobody listening to your old a—," Lil Pump said in an Instagram video. "You lame as f—, b—! I woke up on bullshit today, I'm back on my f— s—." Eminem has not responded to Lil Pump's comments yet. However, another hip-hop star, Royce da 5'9'', went after Lil Pump for his comments.

"I'll slap them glasses so far off his face, they'll land in a whole nother genre," Royce wrote on his Instagram page, as Complex reported. "Not cuz I’m mad but just cuz I'm exhausted with all the tuff talk from all these harmless creatures... Enjoy yourself. You actually make money off blatant misappropriation while not being really good at anything." Eminem released Music to Be Murdered By - Side B on Dec. 18, and it's a deluxe version of the album Music to Be Murdered By, which was released in January. He doesn't attack Lil Pump in the album but threw some shade at Snoop Dogg.

"As far as squashing beef, I’m used to people knocking me," Eminem raps on the album. "But just not in my camp. And diplomatic as I’m tryin’ to be, last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me. Man, Dogg, you was like a damn god to me. Meh, not really (haha). I had dog backwards."

What Eminem rapped in the album may have to do with what Snoop Dogg had to say about him this past summer. "Eminem, the great White hope," Dogg said in an interview with XXLMag. "White rappers had zero respect in rap. Let's keep that one thou-wow. None. He [Dr. Dre] has probably put Eminem in the position where he could be one of the top 10 rappers ever. I don't think so, but the game feels like he's top 10 lyricists and all that that comes with it." In Eminem's 20-plus year career, he was won 15 Grammy Awards with his last coming in 2015. He also won an Academy Award in 2003 for his song "Lose Yourself."