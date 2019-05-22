Slipknot Member Shawn Crahan’s Daughter’s Cause of Death Reportedly Revealed

Just days after it was announced that Slipknot co-founder, Shawn Crahan’s daughter was found dead, authorities are reportedly sharing the cause of death.

TMZ reports that Crahan’s 22-year-old daughter, Gabrielle died from what appears to be a drug overdose.

The outlet goes on to share that law enforcement and the fire department had responded to a call detailing a possible overdose on Saturday at a Hollywood home, where they found the body of the heavy metal musician’s daughter.

TMZ sources divulge details behind the call, sharing that “CPR was administered, to no avail … she was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.”

Law enforcement sources also allegedly share with the agency that there was “drug paraphernalia and evidence of narcotic use on scene,” as Crahan’s daughter had a “history of drug use.“

While authorities are still officially investigating, TMZ shares that her cause of death is pending toxicology tests, though the “outward signs point to drugs.”

Crahan mourned the loss of his daughter with a heartfelt post shared to social media. Known by many as his stage name “Clown,” the doting dad announced the devastating news Sunday, writing, “It is with a broken heart, and from a place of the deepest pain, that I have to inform all of you that my youngest daughter, Gabrielle, passed away yesterday – Saturday May 18th, 2019. She was 22 years old.”

“My family and I ask that our privacy be respected moving forward. Thank you. Much love, clown,” he wrote, later adding an update to social media that the funeral will be held on Sunday, May 26 in Iowa, where the family is from.

Crahan and his wife, Chantel Crahan, are also parents to sons Simon and Gage and daughter Alexandria, who also took to social media in an effort to eloquently express her devastation and shock at the death of her little sister.

“Yesterday my little sister Gabrielle passed away,” she wrote under a photo of the kids during their childhood. “I am in shock and have no idea how to process the wave of emotions I am experiencing. The comforts I have in these moments are my family, friends, and cats.”

“Please put good energy out for my parents and my brothers,” she continued. “This loss leaves the biggest hole and our lives will never be the same. 22 is too young to die.”

