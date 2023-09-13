Skid Row Postpones Major Tour Over Health Issues

Classic '80s metal band Skid Row has postponed a major tour, over their singer's health issues. On Wednesday, the rockers announced date changes for the third leg of their "Gang's All Here" tour with Buckcherry. "Due to utmost concern for the health and well-being of one of our own, Skid Row's lead vocalist, Erik Grönwall, the band has made the decision to move the third leg of their highly anticipated US and Canada tour originally scheduled for October 2023 to March 2024," they wrote in a joint statement.

"The new tour dates will now take place in March 2024, the 4th leg of The Gang's All Here Tour in December with Buckcherry is still scheduled as planned," the band later added. "Both Skid Row and Buckcherry deeply value the support of their fans, promoters and everyone involved in the shows, and understand that this change may inconvenience some people. To those who have purchased tickets, we kindly ask for your patience as all tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Refunds will be available for those who cannot attend the rescheduled shows. Thanks for your understanding and continued loyalty. You are truly the best!" Buckcherry added, "We in Buckcherry send all our support and best wishes to Erik for a speedy recovery and can't wait to get the gang back together for the December run."

In a personal statement, Grönwall shared, "I want to apologize to all the fans, promoters, Buckcherry and the Skid Row team and to my band mates. Due to the stem cell transplantation I did on August 12, 2021 my immune system is still partially impaired, which can result in longer time before clearance of infections and also impaired fitness during infections. It will get better with time and all I can do until then is roll with the punches and ensure I have a better balance in terms of touring." The band previously had to cancel some Australia tour dates, back in May, due to Grönwall's health.

Notably, Skid Row isn't the only iconic rock band to be forced to move concert dates to 2024 as a result of band member health issues. Aerosmith recently announced that they have to postpone their farewell tour due to vocalist Steven Tyler suffering a concerning injury. In a new post on social media, the band revealed that a number of their forthcoming concert dates have all been moved to next year.

However, per their current tour schedule, Aerosmith is planning to resume their shows on Oct. 11 in Tampa, Florida. "I'm heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor's orders not to sing for the next thirty days," reads a new statement from Tyler. "I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday's show that led to subsequent bleeding. We'll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve."

The rescheduled dates are as follows: Monday Jan 29, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena; Wednesday Feb. 14, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois at United Center; Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena; Wednesday Feb 21 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at Scotiabank Arena; Monday Feb. 26, 2024 in Raleigh NC at PNC Arena; and Thursday Feb 29, 2024 in Cleveland, OH at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Aerosmith added, "All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Refunds will be available for those unable to attend. Fans with questions regarding refunds are asked to reach out to their point of purchase."