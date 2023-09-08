Guns N' Roses Cancel Concert at Last Second Due to 'Unspecified Illness'

Guns N' Roses have canceled a concert at the last second, due to an "unspecified illness." The show was set to kick off at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri. According to local news affiliate Fox 2 St. Louis, the band made the announcement on Friday, after the concert staging had already been set up.

"Hang on to your tickets, the event organizer is working to reschedule the concert," the Cardinals office stated. "You will receive an update via email as soon as the status of the event changes or the new date is announced." The statement added, "Please note, fans who are unable to make the rescheduled date will be eligible for a refund." At this time, Guns N' Roses has not provided any specific details surrounding the cancellation.

There have been an increased number of canceled concerts in the past few months, with stars like Bruce Springsteen, Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan, and Ozzy Osbourne all backing out of performances due to sickness. Back in July, Ozzy announced that he had to cancel his first major live concert in "nearly five years" due to ongoing health concerns.

On Instagram, the legendary singer shared that he will not be performing at the Power Trip festival in California this fall. "As painful as this is, I've had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October," the legendary rocker revealed. "My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward. Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I'm just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed."

He continued. "The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly. They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed. Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support. I love you all and I will see you soon. God Bless, Ozzy." It was later revealed that Judas Priest was the band chosen to fill in for Osbourne.

More recently, it was revealed that Springsteen would have to put off some concerts in order to seek treatment for Peptic Ulcer Disease. "Over here on E Street, we're heartbroken to have to postpone these shows," the legendary singer wrote in a statement. "First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We'll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We've been having a blast at our US shows and we're looking forward to more great times. We'll be back soon."