Bruce Springsteen Cancels Concerts, Set to Undergo Medical Treatment

Bruce Springsteen has postponed all of his performances scheduled in September in order to get treatment for Peptic Ulcer Disease. The 73-year-old made the announcement on social media on Wednesday with apologies to all fans and ticket-holders. He seemed confident that he would be back on stage and better than ever with a bit of rest.

"Over here on E Street, we're heartbroken to have to postpone these shows," Springsteen wrote in a statement posted online on Wednesday. "First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We'll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support. We've been having a blast at our US shows and we're looking forward to more great times. We'll be back soon."

Springsteen postponed two shows in Philadelphia in August due to an undisclosed illness, but at that point he did not change his plans for his ongoing tour. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band were scheduled to play eight concerts in September, all in the northeastern U.S. Since the COVID-19 pandemic has made concert cancellations common at this point, many fans are likely familiar with the process here – fans can hold on to their tickets if they still want to attend the rescheduled shows, or they can get a refund if the new date does not work for them. Updates should come straight to their email and new tickets will likely be available to fill the vacant seats.

After this string of postponed September shows, Springsteen already had a lengthy break scheduled for the entire month of October. If his treatment and recovery goes well, he will make his return to the stage on Nov. 3 in Vancouver, British Columbia up in Canada. He will spend most of the month there before heading over to the west coast of the U.S. in December. Other than that, his schedule shows concerts in Philadelphia in August of 2024, which may be a hint about when the other northeastern shows will be rescheduled as well.

Peptic Ulcer Disease is an extremely painful condition characterized by burning pain, heartburn, nausea and general gastric discomfort. It can be caused by long-term use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen, and can be exacerbated by exposure to smoke, drinking too much alcohol or simply having unaddressed stress. In most cases these ulcers can be treated with medications including antibiotics, but in some extreme cases surgery is required.

Hopefully Springsteen will respond well to medication and will be able to heal up with two months of rest. Fans should keep an eye on his website and his social media channels for updates on his tour schedule moving forward.