Skid Row Cancels Tour After Singer Falls Ill

Skid Row was forced to cancel their four-date The Gang's All Here Australian tour. Just two days after the four-date tour kicked off, the group announced in a May 19 social media post that the remaining two shows would not go on after singer Erik Grönwall fell ill with the flu.



The group's four-date Australian tour was set to kick off on May 17, with shows following in Sydney on May 19, in Adelaide on May 20, and a final show in Melbourne on May 21. However, the band never took the stage at all, the May 17 performance cancelled as fans were already waiting in line, per themusic.com.au. In a statement, the band said Grönwall "woke up feeling sick and by sound check he was losing his voice and was feeling the effects of a full blown flu." The band added that the musician would "see a doctor first thing tomorrow," adding that they expected the remaining three shows to go on as planned. However, the band ultimately had to cancel all shows as Grönwall recovers.



"First and foremost, we want to apologize for the cancellation of our initial concert date in Brisbane [on May 17]. We were truly disappointed that we couldn't perform as planned, and we appreciate your understanding," the group said in a statement shared with fans. "That said, after last night's show in Sydney, Erik's flu-like symptoms have persisted. We prioritize the well-being of our band members, and after careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the remaining Australian tour dates."



Skid Row acknowledged that "this is disappointing news," adding that they "share your frustration" and explaining that "this decision is not an easy one." According to the group, they are "already working swiftly to reschedule these dates as soon as possible. Our management and promoters are actively exploring options, and we will keep you updated on any developments regarding the rescheduled dates." Skid Row asked "or your patience and understanding as all tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates" and apologized "for any inconvenience and cannot wait to make it up to you in the very near future. Thanks for your understanding and continued loyalty. You are truly the best!"



The cancellation marks just the latest issue to hit Skid Row's Australian tour, which was originally set to kick off in December 2022. Those December dates ultimately had to be postponed after guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo underwent neck surgery. The group's next scheduled show is a Wednesday, May 24 performance in Japan.