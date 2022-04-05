Singer Tabby Diamond Murdered in Jamaica

✖

Tabby Diamond, the lead vocalist for the legendary reggae group The Mighty Diamonds, has died following a drive-by shooting in Jamaica. Diamond, real name Donald Orlando Shaw, was shot and killed outside his home in Kingston on Tuesday, March 29. He was 66.

Local outlet Loop News reported the shooting occurred at around 9:45 p.m. as Diamond and a group of people were standing outside a shop on McKinley Crescent in St Andrew, Kingston. According to Senior Superintendent of Police Kirk Ricketts, commanding officer for the St Andrew South Police Division, per The Jamaica Star, the gunman walked up to the group and opened fire. The group was reportedly "sprayed with bullets," and residents are said to have rushed the injured to the hospital. The shooting left both Diamond and another man, identified as Owen Beckford, dead. Three other people were injured in the incident.

At this time, the motivation for the shooting is not confirmed, though Ricketts said a preliminary investigation indicated the shooting might be connected to an ongoing local gang conflict. Ricketts said police are currently looking into whether the criminal activities of the musician's son, who is currently in police custody for murder, may have resulted in his father becoming a target in the shooting. Ricketts said, "we are trying to get a better understanding and we are looking to see if the activities of the son could have resulted in this incident."

Reacting to the incident, Culture Minister Olivia "Babsy" Grange condemned the "senseless" violence, adding that the killing has left a void in the Jamaican music landscape. Meanwhile, Lloyd "Judge" Ferguson, another member of The Mighty Diamonds trio, remembered his bandmate as "one of the greatest soul singers," adding that "he will be greatly missed."

Just days after Diamond's death, fellow The Mighty Diamonds member Fitzroy "Bunny Diamond" Simpson died at the Chest Hospital. According to ABC News, Simpson died of a prolonged ailment. He previously suffered a stroke in 2015 and had been partially immobile and unable to perform with the group.

Diamond and Simpson's deaths came as The Mighty Diamonds was preparing to record its 47th album and begin a tour. The popular reggae group was formed by the trio in 1969. The New York Times noted that The Mighty Diamonds "were by many estimates the longest-running reggae band in Jamaican history," and throughout their decades-long career, they released hits including "Right Time" and "Pass the Kouchie."