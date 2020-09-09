'Stranger Things' Star David Harbour Confirms Wedding to Lily Allen With Photo Alongside Elvis Impersonator

✖

Stranger Things star David Harbour and Lily Allen said "I do"! On Tuesday it was announced that Harbour and Allen had obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas, Nevada according to TMZ, however, it was unclear at the time on when they planned on walking down the aisle. There was speculation that since they obtained it in Vegas, they may have already gotten hitched, and Harbour's latest Instagram post confirmed that they did.

"In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people's princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit card holder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic," Harbour wrote in the caption. "Refreshments were served at a small reception following." In the photo, the two are posed in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator as Harbour holds his new wife in his arms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Harbour (@dkharbour) on Sep 9, 2020 at 10:39am PDT

While the two had received their license they had not yet received a certificate, which is what posed the question on when they were planning on getting married. However, it appears the two are happy as ever after making their union official. Allen also took to her own Instagram as well and shared a number of sweet photos, including one of the ceremony. Naturally, fans flooded the comment section to show their support for the sweet pair.

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Putting the ‘is’ in Nuance (@lilyallen) on Sep 9, 2020 at 10:04am PDT

The two kept their relationship on the down-low for quite some time — in fact, it's a little unclear on how long because they have been so private about their relationship. Up until recently, the public seemingly had no clue they were together but shortly after it became public knowledge, rumors of an engagement started swirling. Allen confirmed the two were set to walk down the aisle when she posed for a selfie — showing off her incredibly toned body — while wearing a gorgeous rock on that special finger.

As for Harbour, he's been watched by fans out of their curiosity if he'll appear in the next season of Stranger Things, considering how Season 3 ended. After it was confirmed in February that there would be another season and that he would be returning, now fans are questioning when they'll see a new set of episodes.

Harbour did say during an Instagram Live segment that viewers may have to wait a little longer than expected because of the pandemic — after it was announced shortly before the lockdown took place in March that filming had just started. However, his words were not an official announcement, but there's no doubt fans are ready to see the group of talented actors and actresses come back.