Viral Video Shows Shocking Moment Popular Singer Bitten by Snake During Music Video Shoot

Singer Maeta shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram earlier this week, showing herself getting bit by a snake. The video has racked up over 267,000 views, more than double the number of followers Maeta has. The 21-year-old signed with Roc Nation earlier this year and released her debut album Habits. Her hits include “Teen Scene” and “B— Don’t Be Mad.”

The brief clip shows Maeta laying on the ground with a black snake on her chest. When a member of the production team brings another snake closer to Maeta, the one on her chest snaps, biting the singer just under her lip. Maeta snapped and brushed the snakes off her as she got up. “What I go through to make videos for y’all,” Maeta wrote in the caption. She also posted it on Twitter, where she simply captioned the video, “Never again.”

Maeta clearly did not let the snakes shake her confidence. On the same day she published the clip, she also posted a selfie. On Tuesday, she published a video of herself singing “The Christmas Song” to wish her fans a Merry Christmas. “Wouldn’t be me if I didn’t mess up a word lol. Happy Holidays everyone,” she wrote.

Maeta was born in Indianapolis and caught attention for her music on SoundCloud. She began releasing singles in 2019. Her latest single is “Swangin’ On Westheimer.” In 2020, PEOPLE included her on its list of emerging artists to watch. “I’ve always used music to help work through my emotions,” she said in a 2020 press release “And though I’m a mostly happy and grateful person, it’s always the sad and bittersweet songs that really get me. That’s what makes music so special to me at this point in my life.”

In April, Maeta signed with Roc Nation to release Habits and the single “Toxic,” which features Skrillex. “Maeta has one of those rare natural voices that will stop you in your tracks,” Omar Grant, Roc Nation Co-President, said in a statement to Variety. “When I heard her sing live for the first time, she already had the poise, presence, and instincts of a much more established artist. I’m so glad she is beginning her career at Roc Nation.” In her own statement, Maeta thanked executives for “embracing me and believing in my dream.”