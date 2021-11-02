Singer Latoya Acree Murdered by Son, Police Say

Latoya Acree, a Virginia soul singer who was a member of the Washington, D.C.-based True Soul band, is dead after her son allegedly shot and killed her during an argument in late September. The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Acree, 41, was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the driveway of her home on Pondoley Drive just after midnight on Saturday, Sept. 16. Her son, 21-year-old Elijah D. Smith, was arrested and charged in connection to her murder

According to the Sheriff’s Office, police responded to Acree’s home after receiving a call at about 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 16 of a reported shooting, according to NBC Washington. When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered Acree with a gunshot wound to her upper body. Medics attempted to save the singer but were unsuccessful, and Acree was pronounced dead. A preliminary investigation found that “there was a domestic argument that occurred before the shooting between” Acree and her son, who was identified as a suspect in his mother’s murder and later found at a hotel in nearby Four Mile Fork. The 21-year-old was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, WTVR confirmed.

Acree had been a beloved member of the Virginia soul community and had been part of the band True Soul, which played in the D.C. area. Acree joined the band in 2019, Pam Gallahan, the band’s marketing director and close friend of Acree, told WTOP News. The band had been preparing for a show the following weekend to raise awareness about domestic violence, which they dedicated to Acree following her murder.

“She befriended everyone she met…she was just a very genuine and good-hearted person… She’ll be remembered for her heart, just as much as her voice,” Gallahan said, adding that he was aware Acree had a strained relationship at times with her son. “I knew she had problems, not to that level, nothing where I was worried for her safety or anything like that.”

In addition to singing, Acree was breaking into acting. She recently played a role in an independent movie that was filmed in Washington. Caesar Roy, the band’s lead singer, added, “She was just starting to take off, that’s what’s so devastating.” Gallahan and Roy said her loss has left the band heartbroken. At this time, further information into the case has not been provided.