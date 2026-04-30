Megan Thee Stallion Unexpectedly Exits Current Project Amidst Breakup

Megan Thee Stallion’s run in Moulin Rouge on Broadway is coming to an end quicker than originally planned. The “Body” rapper was slated to end her run as Harold Zidler on May 17, but has announced on Instagram that her last show will be on May 1.

The news came a day after Megan announced that she and NBA champion Klay Thompson had split after a year of dating. Megan revealed the news in an Instagram post to her Stories before confirming via a statement to TMZ.

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“Hotties, my last performance as Zidler in @moulinrougebway will be May 1 ❤️‍🩹 It’s been such an honor to be part of thee Moulin Rouge family and I’ve met so many amazing people in this theater! Y’all work so hard and I have so much respect for the dedication, the stamina, the work ethic, the time and the effort y’all put into the work! I’m so grateful for the cast and crew that made this experience so meaningful. And to all the Hotties that showed up or planned to attend, thank you for supporting me during this incredible journey! I LOVE YALL🥹 See you soon 💙” she captioned the post, along with some behind-the-scenes photos.

Megan’s run has not been without hiccups, despite rave reviews. During one show, she had to exit the stage midway and was hospitalized for extreme exhaustion, dehydration, vasoconstriction, and low metabolic levels after falling ill. She was discharged after treatment, described the incident as a “wake-up call” from overworking, and planned to return to her role as Zidler.

After insinuating that Thompson cheated on her on Instagram, she told TMZ via her rep, “I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.” According to Megan, Thompson alleged he couldn’t commit to monogamy and treated her poorly during the NBA season.

The exes confirmed their relationship last summer, when Thompson first appeared in the background of Meg’s poolside thirst trap. They spent several holidays together and even bought a house. They made their red carpet debut on July 16, 2025, at her inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City.