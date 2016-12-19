Camilla Cabello Leaves Pop Group Fifth Harmony

Camilla Cabello has left pop group Fifth Harmony, E! News reports.

The girl group, whose members now include Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui, was formed on the second season of The X Factor USA in 2012. Fifth Harmony has since released two full-length albums and just wrapped up a world tour.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The group shared the news with an official statement on Instagram Sunday night.

“After 4 and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camilla has decided to leave Fifth Harmony,” the statement read. “We wish her well.”

A photo posted by Fifth Harmony (@fifthharmony) on Dec 18, 2016 at 9:00pm PST

“You Harmonizers have been there with us since the beginning, you’ve supported us, and with your love and support, we will continue on,” the note continued. “That being said, we are excited to announce that we will be moving forward with the four of us — Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui for our fans. We are four strong, committed women who will continue with Fifth Harmony as well as our solo endeavors.”

“We are excited for our future, and we can’t wait for what the new year brings. Harmonizers, we are in this together. We love you with all of our heart,” the message concluded.

2016 has been a turbulent year for the pop group, with Cabello opening up to Billboard in May about her anxiety.

“I was having terrible anxiety, nonstop…,” she explained. “I was scared of what would happen to me, of the things my brain might tell me. I realized the stuff I thought was important isn’t worth my health. Now I write in a diary every day, work out and meditate.”

The singer also left one of the group’s concerts in September due to anxiety, rejoining her bandmates for their show the next day.

Cabello last performed with Fifth Harmony during Y100’s Jingle Ball in Miami Sunday evening.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com