Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Reason for Breakup Reportedly Revealed

Camilla Cabello may be singing a few tunes of heartbreak in the future. The singer and Shawn Mendes have split after two years together. Though the breakup may not be what the two have seen in the cards, it appears the decision was mutual. The former Fifth Harmony member announced their split on Instagram just weeks after celebrating the Halloween holiday together.

The romance apparently fizzled and the two just simply grew apart, at least that’s what sources are saying. Cabello and Mendes realized they were in “totally different places,” per a source’s recollection to Entertainment Tonight. Their relationship was filled with public displays of affection throughout its course.

“Shawn and Camila’s breakup was mutual,” the source said. “They realized they are in totally different places in their lives at this point, and it was time to end things. They’re both sad about the split, but doing their best to take care of themselves, stay busy and surround themselves by loved ones.”

The announcement came in an alleged joint statement. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the couple wrote, adding, “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

The split was a shock, considering their matching folklorico outfits as they paid tribute to Dia De Los Muertos on Halloween. They celebrate their two-year anniversary earlier this year. Just three months ago, Cabello told ET how Mendes was her rock as she filmed the Amazon Prime film Cinderella. After screening Cabello gushed, “He’s my guy. I love that guy.”

Cabello, 24, recently shot down engagement rumors. She was seen donning a ring prior to the rumors circulating. “I swear to God, I don’t know what hand the engagement ring goes on, so sometimes I’ll just, like, put it on ring finger,” she told Jimmy Fallon in August.