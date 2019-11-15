Selena Gomez ‘Sick and Extremely Angry’ Over Scooter Braun, Scott Borchetta ‘Manipulating’ Taylor Swift Amid Music Claims

Selena Gomez is coming Taylor Swift‘s defense and joining a growing number of fellow musicians and celebrities giving the “Lover” singer their support amid her ongoing battle with Scott Brochetta and Scooter Braun over her back catalog of music. Just hours after Swift made new accusations against Borchetta and Braun, Gomez took to Instagram to share that she is “sick and extremely angry” over what is taking place.

“My heart is so heavy right now. It makes me sick and extremely angry. (I don’t mind if there may be retaliation) this is my opinion,” she wrote. “It’s greed, manipulation and power. There is no heart or thought of anyone else’s. No respect for the words my friend has written since she was a 14 year old I her bedroom. You’ve robbed and crushed one of our best song writers of our time an opportunity to celebrate all of her music with fans and the world.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Gomez, who has been friends with Swift for 13 years, went on to call the singer the “most dedicated, fearless, feisty, strongest woman I’ve ever known.”

“People can say b—, but what I’m saying to you is that’s called a woman with true identity and strength who takes no s—,” she wrote.

Reflecting on the release of Swift’s second studio album, Fearless, Gomez recalled that the singer “was just sparkling — so proud of her diary being read by the whole world. Nervous of people not liking it… but that became one of the biggest records — an album that saved so many young woman [sic] who felt alone.”

“I continued to see how she has constantly challenged herself to create a beautiful lie that [belonged] to just her,” Gomez continued, writing that the MOST important thing to Taylor is her family, love, her fans and her MUSIC.”

“I really hope there is a change of heart over this unfortunate situation,” she continued. “Seeing my best friend (or any of my friends) be constantly pulled down is the worst feeling. Taylor fights. She will never stop fighting. People grow from choices. Some will stay exactly the same. I just want a change of heart. I love you.”

Gomez’s comments came just after Swift on Thursday accused Braun and Borchetta of preventing her performing her old songs at the 2019 American Music Awards and featuring them in a planned Netflix documentary.

Responding to the allegations, Big Machine Records accused Swift of spreading “false information,” stating that they “do not have the right to keep her from performing live” and that “have continued to honor all of her requests to license her catalog to third parties as she promotes her current record.”

A representative for the singer hit back soon after, citing an Oct. 28 email from the vice president of rights management and business affairs at Big Machine Label Group.