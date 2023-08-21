Search Underway for Katy Perry Songwriter Who Has Been Missing for 2 Months

The search is on for missing musician Camela Leierth-Segura, notable for writing Katy Perry's "Walking on Air." According to E! Online, Leierth-Segura has been missing for nearly seven weeks, not being heard from since June 29.

The musician's friend and family have been holding out hope for her, telling KABC that her silver 2010 Ford Fusion was last spotted in Beverly Hills and her 19-year-old cat, Morris, is also in the breeze.

"I'd like to think nothing bad happened," friend Cecilia Foss told KABC. "But do I think something bad happened? Yeah." According to E! Online, the musician's landlord noted she had been evicted before the disappearance. Neighbors also noted she had dead plants outside her home and a "for rent" sign on the outside of the residence.

Leierth-Segura's family has been seeking help in the U.S. and attempting to report her missing after not hearing from her. Friend Liz Montgomery told KABC about these details and added her own plea to find the missing singer. "We are desperately seeking information on the whereabouts of our dear friend, and sister, Camela Leierth, who may also be using the name Camela Leierth Segura," Montgomery wrote on Aug. 9 on Instagram. "Camela has been missing since June 29th, and her last known contact was in Beverly Hills, California."

"We are extremely worried about her safety, and despite our best efforts, the local authorities have not been able to locate her. She means the world to us and time is of the essence. Her family in Sweden is pleading for your assistance," Montgomery continued. "Thank you for your support and assistance in this critical matter."

As many likely expected, police released a statement confirming the missing person's report and noting the crucial timing they were dealing with in their search. "After speaking with a Detective Bureau supervisor, I learned the (missing person) report was taken on 8/8/23, and this is an ongoing Missing Persons investigation," Beverly Hills Police told Fox News. "The timing is especially crucial considering, the date she is stated to have gone missing compared to when it was reported to the police."

"At this time, I cannot confirm or deny any of the statements put out there by other media outlets as this is still preliminary," police added.