Scooter Braun Responds to Taylor Swift’s Album ‘Lover’ Following Feud, and Social Media Weighs In

Weeks after their public feud over his purchase of her former label, and likewise her entire masters, Scooter Braun is praising Taylor Swift‘s newly released seventh studio album, Lover. The album, Swift’s first under Republic Records and Taylor Swift Productions, was released on Friday, Aug. 23, just a little under two months after Big Machine Records came under the ownership of Braun, sparking a long back-and-forth debate.

“Regardless of what has been said the truth is you don’t make big bets unless you are a believer and always have been,” Braun wrote on Twitter just hours after Lover dropped at midnight eastern. “Brilliant album with [Lover]. Congrats [Taylor Swift]. Supporting was always the healthier option. [Brilliant Album] [Brilliant Campaign].”

The tweet, however, did not go over well with Swifties, who are fiercely supportive of Swift and came to her defense in June after the initial drama went down.

“No one cares about you don’t insert yourself into something as nice as lover you calculating cold hearted rat,” one person wrote.

“Today is a celebration of Taylor’s artistry, not your financial ‘bets’ (dressed up theft),” another replied. “keep her name and her album (that you don’t own) out of your mouth!”

“Nobody asked you nor does anyone care. take your ‘kindness’ elsewhere,” commented a third.

The feud between Braun and Swift was sparked in early July after news broke that Braun had purchased her former label, Big Machine Records, and her entire back catalog of master recordings, which includes her self-titled album, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, and Reputation.

Shortly after the news broke, Swift addressed the issue in a Tumblr post, calling the acquisition her “worst case scenario.” She also accused Braun of subjecting her to “incessant, manipulative bullying” for years and “controlling a woman who didn’t want to be associated” with him.

“For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my own work,” she explained. “Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in. I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future.”

“Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it,” she added.

The singer recently announced that she now plans to re-record and re-release her first five albums next year.