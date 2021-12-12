Rod Wave Apologizes to Fans After Creating Scare With Social Media Shutdown

Rapper Rod Wave sparked concerns among fans after he released a new song called “Nirvana” on Saturday. Some read into the song as a suicide note, and Wave briefly shut down his social media accounts. He returned to Instagram late Saturday to apologize for scaring fans and to assure them he is well. He also called out blogs for “twisting up s-” by claiming his new song was a “suicide letter.”

“Sorry for da scare,” the 23-year-old rapper wrote in an Instagram Story post late Saturday, reports XXL. “I’m super goood…Happy asf working on my new album…love y’all fasho doe dat was definitely a [suicide] prevention song.”

Next, Wave began an Instagram Live session, in which he admitted “Nirvana” was about suicide, but he was angry that people took it literally. “Why the f- would people take that shit and just say that that was my suicide letter?” he said. “Like, that’s not how that works. That’s not how suicide letters work. You don’t go to a studio and record suicide letters, bro.” The “Tombstone” rapper said his “real fans” understand the themes of his music. “Like, what are all the blogs and s- posting just, like, twisting up s-, saying Rod posted a suicide letter? That’s not true,” he said, reports Complex.

The lyrics in “Nirvana” appeared to read like a suicide note, particularly in the beginning. “If you’re hearing this it’s too late/I’ve been writin’ this since Tuesday, today Friday that mean tomorrow’s doomsday,” Wave rhymed in the song. “Tried to fight the pain but it ate me alive/Sad to say I lost a battle, against my mind/You should be happy for me homie no more sufferin’/We all got a day I guess we’ll see each other then/I hope that heaven’s real and one day we can reunite/And don’t be crying for me I lived a wonderful life.”

However, Wave claimed fans only heard a “snippet” of the full song. “Nirvana” is “definitely a suicide [prevention] song,” Wave said. He also called out critics who accused him of releasing the song and locking his social media accounts temporarily just for attention.

Wave was born Rodarius Marcell Green. His hit singles include “Heart on Ice,” “Pray 4 Love,” “Girl of My Dreams,” “Freestyle,” “Tombstone,” and “By Your Side.” His third studio album, SoulFly, was released in March and topped the Billboard 200 chart. A recently-released deluxe edition includes nine additional tracks.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.