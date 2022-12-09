Rod Stewart's 11-Year-Old Son Rushed to Hospital

Rod Stewart opened up about a recent scary incident with his 11-year-old son Aiden. During a youth soccer game, Aiden fell unconscious, but it turned out to be a panic attack. Aiden is one of Stewart's two sons with his wife, Penny Lancaster.

Aiden was taken to a hospital after "going blue and unconscious" during the Young Hoops Under-12s game, Stewart told the magazine FourFourTwo, reports PEOPLE. "We thought my boy had a heart attack," the "Maggie May" singer explained. "He was going blue and was unconscious until he calmed down. It was scary, but it turned out to be a panic attack. The lad wanted to do well, pulled on the Hoops in Scotland for his dad."

Stewart, 77, did not explain when this incident happened. He added that another young player was injured too. "Another boy fell backward and banged his head – he's still not back," Stewart said. "In all of my days watching football, that's the only time two ambulances had been called."

Aiden is the youngest of Stewart's children. He also shares a son Alastair, 17, with Alexander, whom he married in 2007. Stewart and his first wife, Alana Stewart, are parents to Sean, 42, and Kimberly, 43. The singer and his second wife, Rachel Hunter, are parents to Renee, 30, and Liam, 28. Stewart and his ex-girlfriend Susannah Boffey had a daughter, Sarah, 59, whom they placed for adoption as teenagers. Kelly Emberg and Stewart are also parents to daughter Ruby, 35.

"I have to be several different fathers because of the different age groups of my kids," Stewart told PEOPLE in an interview about parenting his children. "You really have to treat all of them as individuals with individual problems." He went on to explain that the older children "went through their little bad period of drinking too much and dabbling in drugs – except for Liam; I don't think he ever did – but they all came out on the other side. As a dad, I've learned to listen and not blow my top."

Late last month, Stewart shared that his brother Bob died. His older brother, Don, died in September at 94. "It's with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky," Stewart wrote on Nov. 30. "I've lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don and Bob 'irreplaceable buddies.'"