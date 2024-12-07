26-Year-Old Actor Kyle Birch Has Died

Rising theater actor Kyle Birch has died. According to Suggest.com, the 26-year-old played Usher in a production of the Tony-winning musical A Strange Loop in London’s West End, and his cause of death is unknown. Birch’s longtime agent Russell Smith shared the news on X on Dec. 5.

“Kyle was a truly remarkable talent, with vocal abilities that could move audiences to tears,” Smith said. “His voice wasn’t just beautiful — it was soulful, powerful and deeply resonant, capable of conveying emotions that stayed with you long after the final note. But beyond his artistry, Kyle was the most tender and lovely man I could ever hope to work with, a gentle and kindhearted soul whose warmth made every interaction special. I adored him. He had a gorgeous smile that could light up any room, a presence that lifted spirits, and an energy that inspired everyone around him.”

On top of A Strange Loops, Birch is also known for the touring production of The Color Purple, as well as Once on This Island and I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire, both of which were performed at London’s Southwark Playhouse. At the same time as the latter, Birch was also appearing in Bat Boy at the London Palladium.

A GoFundMe has been started in Birch’s name, with the description from Alice Catherine Field, on behalf of his family, reading, “We are heartbroken to announce that our dear friend, Brother and Son, Kyle Carey Birch, passed away on the evening of Monday, December 2, 2024. We are creating this Go Fund Me in honour of him and to help his family during this time. Kyle impacted so many people and we would be extremely grateful for any donations you can make towards the funding and costs of his funeral to make sure he has the send off he deserves. Kyle had the most infectious energy that will shine bright forever.”

Since the GoFundMe was set up earlier this week, over £20,000 have been raised, more than double the initial goal. The funds will be transferred to Birch’s family and put towards his funeral and memorial. In a statement via Playbill, Russell Smith shared that being Kyle Birch’s agent “was so much more than a job – it was a privilege.”

“My thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and loved ones during this profoundly difficult time,” Smith said. “Let us honour Kyle by remembering the joy he brought into the world, the magic he created, and the love he so generously shared.”