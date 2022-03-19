Rod Stewart Fills Pot Holes Near His House Because ‘No One Can Be Bothered to Do It’

Rod Stewart isn’t too old to put his back into some manual labor. Especially when said labor is related to his Ferrari. According to Stewart and BBC News, he posted some video on Instagram showing him and a team filling potholes in Harlow, Essex.

The 77-year-old shared the video online and claimed “no one can be bothered to do it,” leading him to step out and do it himself. “People are bashing their cars up. The other day, there was an ambulance with a burst tyre. My Ferrari can’t go through here at all,” Stewart says in one post.

Clad in his best tracksuit and a reflective vest, Sir Rod Stewart was full of song as he shoveled away. While it could just be for the cameras, and to send a message, the act would have done the trick somewhat. An Essex County Council cabinet member said they would investigate the situation on the road, according to BBC News. “This was brought to my attention this morning, and I have asked for an officer report as quickly as possible,” Lee Scott of Essex County Council said. “I will endeavour to rectify it.”

“This is the state of the road near where I live in Harlow and it’s been like this for ages,” Stewart says in another clip. “So me and the boys thought we would come and do it ourselves.” Stewart’s post was captioned, “Working for a living, filling holes is good for the soul!”

The story follows a far less positive tale for the rock legend. Most recently, Stewart and his son, Sean, had to stand trial in assault case. Stewart would plead guilty to the misdemeanor charges of assaulting a security guard at a private event. The plea kept Stewart out of court, jail, probation and any real legal trouble. PopCulture previously reported that the judge in the case “withheld adjudication,” meaning that neither Stewart or his son were formally charged.

“No-one was injured in the incident and a jury did not find Sir Rod Stewart guilty of the accusation,” Stewart’s lawyer, Guy Fronstin, said in a statement at the time. “Instead, Sir Rod Stewart decided to enter a plea to avoid the inconvenience and unnecessary burden on the court and the public that a high-profile proceeding would cause.”

The people driving on his road and the folks in charge of Essex County should be happy he avoided any legal trouble too. The holes definitely wouldn’t be filled.