Rod Stewart Mourns a Pair of Family Losses in Back-to-Back Months

Rod Stewart is facing a pair of close losses in his family, mourning his brothers in a somber Instagram post. The "Maggie May" musician revealed his brother Bob passed away only shortly after his other brother, Don, also passed.

"It's with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky," Stewart shared on Instagram. "I've lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don and Bob 'irreplaceable buddies.'" Stewart closed his message with a praying hands emoji.

On top of the loss of his brother Don, Stewart also mourned Queen Elizabeth II after her death only days after his brother. "It has been a devastating 48 hours. We lost my brother Don on Tuesday at 94 and today we have all lost Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at 96," Stewart wrote. "The Queen has been an unwavering presence throughout my life and a great unifier. A shining star that will never fade in our hearts and souls. What a privilege it was to perform for her. My deepest sympathies to the Royal Family. God save the King."

As Entertainment Tonight reports, with the assist from the Los Angeles Times, Rod Stewart is the youngest of five siblings, with his two late brothers and two living sisters, Peggy and Mary.

Before the wave of sadness this year, Stewart was doing his part to be a model citizen in the U.K. after some legal wrangling related to battery charges with his son, Sean. After pleading guilty back in December 2021 and avoiding serious charges. "No-one was injured in the incident and a jury did not find Sir Rod Stewart guilty of the accusation," Stewart's lawyer said at the time. "Instead, Sir Rod Stewart decided to enter a plea to avoid the inconvenience and unnecessary burden on the court and the public that a high-profile proceeding would cause."

In March, he made headlines for filling in potholes on his home road in Harlow, Essex. According to Stewart, he was doing what others couldn't be bothered to do. "People are bashing their cars up. The other day, there was an ambulance with a burst tyre. My Ferrari can't go through here at all," Stewart said in a video showing him with a vest and a shovel in hand.