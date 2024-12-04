South Korean television star Park Min-jae has died at age 32, suffering an unexpected cardiac arrest while traveling in China. The actor, who had no known medical conditions, passed away on Nov. 29, leaving the entertainment industry in shock.

Park’s younger brother, Park Jae-hyung, announced the news via Instagram on Dec. 2. “Our beloved brother has gone to rest,” he wrote. “We hope as many people as possible can come to see him off. We kindly ask for your understanding as we are unable to personally contact everyone.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Big Title CEO Hwang Ju-hye shared an emotional tribute on social media, translated per Radio Times: “The guy who said he would conquer China and go on a month-long trip has gone on a much longer journey. It was so sudden and so shocking,” adding, “I was grateful to have been your representative, even if only for a short time, and I’m deeply sorry. I will never forget the name, Actor Park Min-jae.”

The agency also released an official statement translated via Soompi: “Hello, This is Big Title, the agency of actor Park Min Jae. Park Min Jae, a talented actor who loved acting and always gave his best, has passed away. We deeply appreciate the love and support he received. Although we can no longer watch his performances, we will proudly remember him as a valued actor of Big Title. May he rest in peace.”

The actor launched his career in 2021, quickly gaining recognition for his role in IDOL: The Coup. His portfolio expanded to include significant appearances in acclaimed productions such as Little Women, a Korean adaptation loosely based on Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel, Numbers, and Korea-Khitan War. These performances established him as a rising talent in the Korean entertainment industry, with his final appearance in the web drama Snap and Spark marking the end of a promising career cut tragically short.

According to ChosunBiz news site, Park showed no signs of underlying illness before he departed for China, making his sudden passing particularly devastating for fans and colleagues. There has been an outpouring of grief from the entertainment community and fans around the world. The funeral service will be held at the Ewha Seoul Hospital funeral hall on Dec. 4, providing an opportunity for friends, family, and supporters to pay their final respects.