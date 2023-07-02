Rockstar Cancels Solo Tour After Crew's 'Severe' Car Accident

Singer-songwriter Craig Owens ended his summer tour early last week when his crew was involved in a serious car accident. Owens – the frontman for the bands Chiodos and Destroy Rebuild Until God Shows – posted an explanation on social media along with a photo of a battered van. Thankfully, he said that no one was killed in the crash.

"To our friends and fans, early this morning around 4 a.m., our crew were involved in a sever accident that lead to the van flipping multiple times," Owens wrote. "Everyone is okay and recovering, but we will not be able to finish the Volume One tour at this time. Vans and gear can be replaced, people cannot, and I am just thankful that they're alive. We are looking into rescheduling the dates for the Volume One tour, and we encourage ticket holders to hold on to their tickets for the rescheduled dates."

"Thank you all for your love and support and understanding," the statement concluded. The accompanying photo showed a van with most of the windows shattered and gouges in the metal along the side and back. It had a roof rack that was bent nearly in half at one end and wiring dangling from the back. It appeared to be lifted by a tow truck to be removed from the scene.

Owens and his touring crew were out playing shows in support of his upcoming solo album Volume 1, which is set to debut on Aug. 1. They had eight shows left on the calendar, including one in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania the night of the accident. They were then scheduled to perform in New York City, Hartford, Buffalo, Detroit, Chicago, Milwaukee, and St. Louis.

Volume 1 finds Owens revisiting some of the biggest hit songs from his various bands, including Chiodos, D.R.U.G.S., Isles & Glaciers, and badXchannels. It will be released by Velocity Records. The debut single for the album is a fresh take on the Chiodos song "Baby, You Wouldn't Last a Minute On The Creek." A music video for this new rendition came out earlier this month as Owens' tour was getting underway.

Owens has not posted any further updates since Thursday, though fans and colleagues are still posting their well-wishes in the comments on his posts. Many have already assured him that they will understand if the tour is postponed for a long time or even if the release of the album is delayed. Owens has not responded to any of these remarks.