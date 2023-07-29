Rockstar Suffers Concussion, Vows to Continue Performing

Lucy Dacus showed that she's a real trooper and performed through the pain at a recent concert. The moment is giving her and some fans flashbacks to another time the musician suffered an injury, opting to sing while lying on a couch. According to Live for Live Music, Dacus is once again dealing with some nasty health issues but opting to perform despite knowing better, in her own words.

According to UPROXX, a TikTok video from a recent Boygenius concert in Toronto showed Dacus playing from a chair while dealing with a concussion. "The doctor said I could do the show, but I'm just gonna be chilling very hard," she told the crowd in the clip. "I really want to be here, so I'm gonna sit intermittently and look so cool."

Dacus later got up to play some guitar with the rest of the group, but she addressed the reality of the situation on Twitter. "I thought about saying something like this when I was doing couch tour with the herniated discs, but it feels relevant again now that I've got this concussion (I'm mostly fine, taking it easy)- we should not expect performers or anyone to show up for work ill or in pain," she wrote. "That's not a standard I condone. I appreciate the support and feel good about what I'm doing, but I hope y'all would support me if I needed to cancel shows. Not trying to raise the bar or whatever, just wanna put on the show if I can."

Her last unfortunate on-stage health issue occurred back in February 2022, dealing with a pair of herniated discs and opting to perform while lying down on a couch. "Sup, I have two herniated discs and the only way I'm not in pain is laying down," she wrote at the time. "SO tonight's show I will be singing from a couch, I am both sorry and also pleased to offer this most humiliating and hilarious moment to you good people of Detroit."

At the time, Dacus was hopeful to get back surgery before the end of 2022. But according to an interview in Consequence, she had some good luck in terms of her travel accommodations thanks to her success. "I basically can't sit in a car for many hours anymore," Dacus said. "I feel like an ancient, elderly woman saying that, but yeah, my body can't handle it anymore."