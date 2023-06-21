Rockstar Calls Wife 'True F—ing Warrior' for Testifying Against Danny Masterson

Mars Volta lead singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala has broken his silence on Danny Masterson's rape trial. Bixler-Zavala's wife, Chrissie Carnell-Bixler, was one of the women who testified against the former That '70s Show star, and her rockstar husband took to Instagram to let people know she's a "true f—ing warrior" for it. "I'll be making a list of all Danny's helpers and rape apologists to show all of you why women don't report rape," he added in the since-deleted post, per Sterogum.

Bixler-Zavala joined the Church in 2009 but left in 2017. In the past, the couple had accused the church of poisoning their dogs, which they believed to be retaliation for Carnell-Bixler's claims against Masterson and Scientology. "We f—ing told you," Bixler-Zavala went on to wrote. "God bless the women that stood up to him and his s—ty f—ing family. F— Scientology. Rot in jail Danny. God bless my wife. True f—ing warrior." He added, "May peace reign over my family. To everyone who spoke up and helped, thank you. To DA Mueller, and Ariel Anson and Detective Vargas... God bless you." In a separate Instagram post, Bixler-Zavala wrote: "In case you've sleeping under a f—ing rock placed there by scientology. My wife and the survivors did the unthinkable. Go ahead and send her love. She needs it."

In May, Masterson's retrial on rape charges came to end, with the jury delivering a guilty verdict. The Los Angeles Times reported that a jury of his peers found Masterson guilty of sexually assaulting two women — named in court as "Jen B." and "N. Trout." The actor also faced a third sexual assault charge pertaining to an alleged victim named in court as "Chrissy B.," but the jury ended up deadlocked on that third charge.

The decision came after seven days of deliberations. Previous reports around the trial noted Masterson could face more than 40 years in prison if found guilty on all three charges. It is unclear how only being found guilty on two of the charges will affect the That '70s Show actor's sentence. It's also unclear if prosecutors will push for another trial on the Chrissy B. charge due to the hung jury. Masterson maintained his innocence throughout the investigation and proceedings.

Masterson is currently incarcerated at Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles. He is being kept in "administrative segregation" for his safety. His sentencing is set for Aug. 3.