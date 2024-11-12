Primus is now searching for the “greatest drummer on earth” after their longtime drummer Tim “Herb” Alexander “abruptly” quit the band. The rock band – now composed of bassist/vocalist Les Claypool and guitarist Larry “Ler” LaLonde – revealed in an Oct. 29 Instagram post that Alexander quit the group “effective immediately” on Oct. 17 via email, citing a “loss of passion for playing.”

“On the heels of a wonderful Spring & Summer of touring and some fabulous plans ahead, it has been a bit bewildering for us that Herb would so abruptly opt out,” Claypool and LaLonde wrote in part. “After several attempts to communicate with Herb, his only response was another email stating that he has ‘lost his passion for playing,’. As disappointing as that is, we respect his choice and it’s forced us to make some tough decisions.”

Alexander was part of Primus’ “classic” lineup. After the group formed in El Sobrante, California in 1984, Alexander joined on drums in 1989, playing with the group through 1996. He returned to play with Primus from 2003 to 2010, and 2013 to now.

Opening up about his decision to quit Primus, Alexander told Rolling Stone that “a lot of times, you do something you love for a long time, and sometimes the passion turns into a job, and sometimes that job doesn’t feel like it’s your being anymore.” He said that “over time, I started realizing that it was affecting my physical life, it was affecting my mental life, and it was affecting my family life, and my heart just wasn’t in it.” He called quitting Primus “one of the most challenging decisions of my life, but ultimately, it came down to love—for myself, my family, and the life I want to create moving forward. I chose a path of love.”

“With regard to what I said to the band about ‘losing my passion for playing,’ I did say that. But I also said: “All of these tours left me feeling empty. My body hurts constantly,’” he shared. “I also told them they deserve someone who wants to be there. And I meant it. As far as ‘abruptly’ goes, I suppose there’s never the perfect time to leave something you’ve been a part of for so long. Bands have their own inner workings and are a relationship. Sometimes it doesn’t feel balanced, and sometimes it doesn’t work out.”

According to Alexander, his “decision to leave the band was rooted in a deep need to prioritize my mental and physical health. I want to give my family the presence and energy they deserve and take care of myself in a way that allows me to thrive.”

The drummer is now focusing on his “next chapter,” which he is viewing as “a positive fresh beginning that can hopefully inspire others to speak and live their own truths, even when it’s hard.”

While Primus is down a drummer, the group is moving ahead with their planned shows. The band will still play their New Year’s Eve show in Oakland, California, with Holy Mackerel and Frog Brigade joining for a “special, one-time event.” They will also continue with their upcoming Dominican Republic festival date, where they will be joined by Tool drummer Danny Carey. The band said that they plan on “searching for the ‘greatest drummer on earth.’”