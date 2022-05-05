Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Get Married in His New 'D.M.B.' Music Video

✖

Could A$AP Rocky and Rihanna be teasing wedding bells in their future? The rapper's music video for his new single "D.M.B." dropped Thursday, featuring a wedding between him and the Grammy winner, who is currently expecting the couple's first child. In the video for "D.M.B.," which stands for "dats my b-," Rocky and Rihanna star in a romantic montage shot like a vintage film, coming to a climax with the "Diamonds" singer in a red veil and wedding gown.

While it's unclear if Rocky and Rihanna have taken the next step in their relationship of getting engaged or married, the music video is meant as an "ode to the classic love story," according to a press release obtained by PEOPLE. Rocky seemingly talks about his relationship with the Fenty Beauty makeup mogul as well in the song. "I was lost then, but I found you/I was slim thick with a bounce too," he raps. "It's your tough love that I'm bound to/I f- it up, then it's round two."

The new single from Rocky comes just two weeks after the artist was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a shooting that occurred in November. The Los Angeles Police Department detained Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, after he arrived in the city on a private plane on the return journey from a vacation with Rihanna in her native Barbados. The "Everday" rapper was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon (firearm) and his bail was set at $550,000. Rocky was released from jail the next day on bail.

Rihanna and Rocky first announced they were expecting their first child together in January when the "Umbrella" artist showed off her baby bump while being photographed in New York City. Since then, she's been praised for embracing her changing body while experimenting with her pregnancy style, even covering Vogue's May edition.

"When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I'm sorry-it's too much fun to get dressed up. I'm not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing," the mother-to-be told the outlet, adding, "I'm hoping that we were able to redefine what's considered 'decent' for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now, and I'm not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?"