Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Spotted Together for First Time Following Rapper's Arrest

Just days after his arrest, A$AP Rocky stepped out with Rihanna for the first time. The couple, who are currently expecting their first child together, were spotted together on Saturday heading to dinner at celebrity hot spot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. According to sources, and as reported by Page Six, the couple joined family and friends for a baby shower dinner.

For the outing, Rihanna put her baby bump on full display, wearing black and white striped shorts that she paired with an open white button-up and a black jacket. She accessorized her maternity look with a silver clutch. Rocky, meanwhile, kept it casual. The musician was spotted wearing a grey hoodie over a grey Harley Davidson shirt and grey jeans as he and his girlfriend entered the restaurant arm in arm. Images of the couple's night out can be seen by clicking here.

The outing marked the first time the two have been photographed together since Rocky was released from jail on a $550,000 bond. The rapper was initially taken into police custody at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday, April 13 after he arrived back in the States via a private plane from Barbados. LAPD officers were reportedly waiting for Rocky in the terminal, where he was handcuffed and charged with assault with a deadly weapon (firearm), a felony charge.

The charge stemmed from a November 2021 shooting. The LAPD said in a statement, per Entertainment Tonight, that on Nov. 6, 2021, at 10:15 p.m. PT, "an argument between two acquaintances occurred" in the Hollywood area. According to authorities, "The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot."

Following his arrest, a search warrant was executed on Rocky's Los Angeles-area home, with a source revealing that about "6-7 LAPD vehicles were seen blocking traffic from entering or exiting" Rocky's residential street. Rocky, meanwhile, was interviewed at the LAPD Robbery Homicide Division before being booked at the Metropolitan Detention Center. He was released at 3:27 p.m. after posting $550,000 bail. The L.A. District Attorney's Office confirmed that "a case has been presented and is under review." The rapper is set to appear at the LAX Superior Courthouse on Wednesday, Aug. 17.