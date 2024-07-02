Rick Ross Was Attacked After Concert, Footage Shows

Rapper Rick Ross was reportedly attacked in Vancouver on Sunday night at the Ignite Music Festival. A video published by TMZ shows a group of about 15 men attacking Ross backstage after his set, but the clip has been removed from YouTube for being too graphic. The dispute started because Ross played Kendrick Lamar's song "Not Like Us," which is a diss track against Canadian rapper Drake.

Ross reportedly finished his set around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night, and as he left the stage the speakers blared "Not Like Us." The video shows a big group of men approaching Ross in a small, crowded backstage area and attempting to encircle him, though his entourage got involved as well. The video shows a tense verbal confrontation, which escalated into a few punches. Ross took an indirect blow to the head which sent his drink flying, but another identified person took the brunt of the violence.

Insiders said that the fight broke up before long, but it was unclear whether anyone was arrested. In a statement to TMZ on Monday, Ross said that no one on his team was seriously injured, but did not speak for the group of attackers. Ross' rep added: "Vancouver is a beautiful city and he can't wait to go back."

Ross has been very outspoken against Drake in this rap beef over the last few months, and Drake has fired back a few times as well. In this case, Drake "liked" a post on Instagram about this assault, which including a general warning not to "come to Canada if you have issues with Drake." The rapper also made his own post on Monday wishing his followers a happy Canada Day, which some took as a subtle dig at Ross. Drake laughed and said: "cheers to the whole country.

Drake and Ross have worked together a lot over the years, which seems to be the reason they are at each other's throats in this beef. Fans thought that Drake was dissing Ross on his song "Push Ups," where he rapped: "Every song that made it on the chart, he got it from Drizzy." Ross responded with a diss track titled "Champagne Moments," accusing Drake of using ghost writers for his music and of getting several cosmetic surgeries.

While Drake has been mostly aiming his fury at Kendrick Lamar, he has spared some lines for Ross here and there as well. Once again, this incident has fans wondering if there are more diss tracks coming – or if this feud could escalate even further.