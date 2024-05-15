Drake Seemingly Bows out of Kendrick Lamar Feud With 'Summer Vibes' Post

Drake appears to be signaling a shift towards more positive "summer vibes" with a cryptic social media post hinting at new music on the horizon. The 37-year-old Toronto rapper took to his Instagram Story to share an illustration of a knight with a sword facing an army, along with the caption "Good times. Summer vibes up next" – suggesting he may be ready to move on from the heated battle with his longtime rival, Kendrick Lamar.

While the "summer vibes" Drake teased remain vague, fans are speculating it could signal new music from the rapper, whose last full-length album For All the Dogs dropped back in October 2022, with the Scary Hours extension following a month later.

Aside from Drake, there might be others willing to let the rap war pass. The founder of Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith, tweeted on Friday about the situation.

"This battle is over. A win for the culture, while keeping it all on wax. Especially when these publications try to make it something else," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "We proved them wrong. That's a victory within itself. On another note, it's time to wrap up this TDE 20yr anniversary compilation."

However, Drake's potential new musical direction may be overshadowed by the more pressing matters he's been dealing with lately. Officers found an unconscious security guard outside Drake's residence after a drive-by shooting occurred outside his residence on May 7.

The guard was believed to have been shot outside the gates in front of the property around 2 a.m. He had to be transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. There was one suspect who fled in a vehicle, according to police. Officials couldn't confirm whether Drake was home during the shooting but said the rapper's team was cooperating with investigators.

Paul Krawczyk of the police service's Integrated Gun and Gang Task Force told The Independent that investigators are still trying to uncover the motive for the shooting at Drake's home. In the meantime, security guards at his Toronto mansion stopped another trespasser from entering on Saturday, marking the third attempted entry within that week.

The trespassing incidents at Drake's Toronto mansion came just days after Lamar intensified their feud by revealing the rapper's home address in a diss track aimed at Drake. Lamar rapidly fired off three similar diss songs targeting Drake within a 36-hour span, further inflaming tensions between the two hip-hop heavyweights.