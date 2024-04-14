Drake Disses Kendrick Lamar in Leaked Song 'Push Ups'

It seems Drake has recorded a diss track taking aim at Kendrick Lamar and a handful of other, though so far the legitimacy of the song can't be confirmed. A new Drake song called "Push Ups" surfaced on social media this weekend, and it has some clear allusions to Lamar, The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, Future and others whom Drake has beef with right now. However, since Drake has yet to comment on the song publicly, many fans are wondering if it was created by an imposter using "A.I." software.

Fans believe that this exchange of insults goes back to Drake's 2023 song "First Person Shooter" featuring J. Cole, who suggested that himself, Drake and Lamar were the "big three" greatest rappers working right now. Lamar responded to that notion on March 22 when he featured on Future and Metro Boomin's new song "Like That." He said: "F- sneak dissin, first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches... Motherf- the big three, n-, it's just big me." That brings us to "Push Ups," where Drake referenced the "big three" once again.

"You ain't in no Big Three, SZA got you wiped down," he rapped. "Travis got you wiped down, Savage got you wiped down / Like your label, boy, you in a scope right now / And you gonna feel the aftermath of what I write down / I'm at the top of the mountain, so you tight now / Just to have this talk with your ass, I hade to hike down / Big difference between Mike then and Mike now."

Many other rappers have taken the chance to throw their hat in the ring for this free-for-all. Cole responded to "Like That" with a diss track of his own called "7 Minute Drill," but has since removed the song from streaming services, saying it was "the lamest s- I ever did in my f-ing life." Meanwhile, "Push Ups" featured a reference to Rick Ross who was quick to respond.

"I might take your latest girl and cuff her like I'm Ricky," Drake rapped. "Can't believe he's jumping in, this n- turning 50 / Every song that made it on the chart, he got from Drizzy." Ross responded in just three hours with his own diss track where he mocked Drake's appearance, claiming he had gotten plastic surgery.

"You had an operation to make your nose smaller than your father's nose," he said. "You had that surgery, that six pack gone, that's why you been wearing funny s- at your show / You can't hide it."

The doubt about A.I. still hangs over Drake's song, and that may simply be a feature of all art going forward. So far, Lamar has not responded to "Push Ups" and Drake has not publicly confirmed whether it is real.