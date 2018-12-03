Reese Witherspoon Reacts to Ariana Grande’s Elle Woods Impression in ‘Thank U, Next’

Reese Witherspoon gave Ariana Grande‘s Legally Blonde references in the singer’s “thank u, next” video her seal of approval, showing her love on Instagram.

The video pulled inspiration from some of Grande’s favorite movies, including Mean Girls, 13 Going On 30, Bring It On and Legally Blonde. She even enlisted Jennifer Coolidge to reprise her Legally Blonde role, Paulette Bonafonte, for a scene in the middle of the video.

During the Legally Blonde segment, Grande is seen reclining on a lawn chair in a fuzzy pink coat and outfit, wearing pink sunglasses, just like Witherspoon did as Elle Woods.

Witherspoon posted a comparison photo on her Instagram page, adding, “Thank u, next” and an applauding emoji. The Oscar-winner also added a heart emoji and the hashtags “Elle Woods Forever” and “Think Pink.”

In the original scene, Elle was reading a law book. In the “thank u, next” video, Grande used the scene as an opportunity to make a subtle political statement. The title of her book is Immigration and Refugee Law and Policy.

13 Going On 30 star Jennifer Garner also praised the video when she shared a scene on Instagram.

“Every now and then something comes along and just brightens your day,” Garner wrote. “[Grande] you’re adorable. Thank you, pretty girl.”

The video and single were Grande’s first releases since she called off her engagement to Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson in October and follows the release of her album, Sweetener.

Other celebrities in the video include Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett, actor Troye Sivan, YouTubers Colleen Ballinger and Gabi DeMartino, Dynasty star Elizabeth Gillies and Grande’s Victorious co-star Matt Bennett.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians momager Kris Jenner also has a hilarious cameo. “Thank you, next, b–,” Jenner said at the end of the video.

The song’s lyrics also reference Grande’s relationships with ex-boyfriends Davidson, Ricky Alvarez, Big Sean and the late Mac Miller. In one Mean Girls-inspired scene, Grande is shown with her Burn Book, which has pages for each ex. Davidson’s page has a photo of the former couple with purple hearts drawn on his face and the phrases “[sorry] I dipped] and “I love u always.”

Aside from the new video release, Grande has been busy covering up the Davidson-inspired tattoos she got during their whirlwind summer romance. She reportedly covered up a tattoo tribute to Davidson’s father, who was killed during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, with a tattoo referencing Miller’s dog Myron.

Since “thank u, next” was posted on YouTube on Friday, it has received more than 82.5 million views.

Photo credit: YouTube