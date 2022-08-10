Rapper Young Slo-Be Dies in California Shooting

Stockton, California rapper Young Slo-Be has died. The 29-year-old musician, whose real name Disean Victor and whose song "I Love You" samples Mariah Carey's "Circles," was shot and killed in Manteca, California on Friday, Aug. 5. His passing was confirmed by his project manager at Thizzler on the Roof.

At this time, details surrounding the incident remain unclear. Authorities confirmed that they found Slo-Be suffering from gunshot wounds at 8:17 a.m. in the 100 block of Trevino Avenue, according to SFGate. Life-saving measures were performed at the scene, and Slo-Be was transferred to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. At this time, a suspect or suspects, as well as a possible motive, have not been identified, though police said they do not believe the shooting was random. Police said they will not be releasing any further information.

"We are saddened to confirm that Young Slo-Be was killed this morning in Manteca, CA. We've worked with Slo-Be since 2020, and from early on we knew that his work ethic and the care he put into his artistry would take him very far," Thizzler On The Roof confirmed the musician's death in a statement, per SPIN. "He saw the most mainstream success with his song 'I Love You,' which has gone viral on TikTok, but he also leaves behind a strong catalog with multiple albums and a cult following that has followed him for years."

The statement went on to share, "we had high hopes for Young Slo-Be's career and looked forward to doing more great work together." Thizzler On The Roof called the Friday shooting a "senseless act of violence" that has "taken a man from his family and leaves a huge void in the West Coast music community. We hope to see a day where this kind of thing isn't so common. We'll miss him dearly."

A prominent figure in the Stockton rap scene, Young Slo-Be saw the most mainstream success with his song "I Love You," which became popular on TikTok and has been featured in more than 19,000 videos on the platform to-date. The song, from his August 2021 album Slo-Be Bryant 3, also has 19.6 million streams on Spotify.