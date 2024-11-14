Legendary Drummer Dies After ‘Brief Illness’: Roy Haynes Was 99

Roy Haynes, the legendary jazz drummer whose career spanned nearly 80 years, has died. He was 99. His daughter Leslie Haynes-Gilmore told The New York Times that Haynes died Tuesday in Nassau County, New York, following a brief illness. Paying tribute to their father online, Haynes’ son, Craig, shared an image of his father on Facebook, writing, “Thanks for all your hipness dad. RIP.”

Born in Boston on March 13, 1925 to immigrant parents, per The Guardian, Haynes launched his music career playing Boston nightclubs as a teen in the 1940s. During this time, he worked under swing-era bandleaders such as Sabby Lewis, Frankie Newton, and Felix Barbozza.

After moving to New York City in 1945, he became a full-time professional drummer. He joined the bands of Louis Russell and Louis Armstrong, per Percussive Arts Society, and also played with saxophonist Lester Young and played in Charlie Parker’s quintet from 1949 to 1952. The following year, he began working with singer Sarah Vaughan, a collaboration that lasted until 1958.

Throughout his decades long career, Haynes also performed and recorded with numerous other musicians, including Charlie Parker, Bud Powell, Sonny Rollins, Miles Davis, and many more. Throughout the early ‘60s, he stood in for Elvin Jones in John Coltrane’s quartet, later recalling, “I knew what you had to do with people like Stan Getz or Sarah Vaughan. But with John Coltrane, I was able to let it all hang out, so to speak. He understood what I was trying to do. Charlie Parker did, too.” He did, however, turn down the opportunity to join Duke Ellington’s band as drum chair.

Haynes featured on hundreds of recordings, making him one of the most recorded percussionists in music history, across musical styles, from swing and bebop to jazz fusion and avant-garde jazz. He eventually earned the nickname Snap Crackle for his percussion style. He released his first record, Busman’s Holiday, in 1954, with his final album, Roy-Alty, arriving in 2011.

The famed drummer was also recognized with numerous accolades. He took home his first Grammy Award in 1989 when he won best jazz instrumental performance, group for Blues for Coltrane – A Tribute to John Coltrane. He nabbed his second Grammy in 2000 for best jazz instrumental performance, individual or group for Like Minds. Haynes was also awarded the French Chevalier des l’Ordres Artes et des Lettres in 1996, and the American Drummers Achievement Awards by the Zildjian company in 1998, an award he received alongside Elvin Jones, Max Roach, and Louis Bellson.

Haynes is survived by daughter, his sons, Craig and Graham, and eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.