Legendary Singer-Songwriter Ella Jenkins Has Died

Ella Jenkins, the legendary singer-songwriter known as the “First Lady of Children’s Music,” has died. John Smith, associate director of Smithsonian Folkways Recordings, the label that released all 39 of her albums, confirmed her death in a statement Monday, announcing that Jenkins passed away “peacefully” at her home Chicago, Illinois on Nov. 9. She was 100.

“We mourn the passing of Ella Jenkins, one of the most iconic folk musicians of the 20th century, who revolutionized children’s music with her ‘call and response’ chants and songs and educated, charmed, and empowered generations of listeners around the world,” a statement shared to the label’s Instagram read. “Ella’s legacy will continue to educate and inspire, leaving a lasting impact on our world. She will be remembered for the potency of her messages — to be kind, to be curious — and for the many gifts she shared so freely, all the while encouraging others to do the same.”

Born on August 6, 1924 in St. Louis, Missouri, but growing up on the South Side of Chicago, Jenkins entertained young audiences for over 60 years, earning her the nickname, “First Lady of Children’s Music.” Jenkins was exposed to music at a young age, per Smithsonian Folkways Recordings, and was heavily influenced by her “Uncle Flood,” who introduced her to the harmonica and the music of T-Bone Walker, Memphis Slim, and Big Bill Broonzy. After graduating with a BA in sociology from San Francisco State College, she returned to Chicago and began her decades-long career as a performer, composer, and recording artist.

After being hired as a “rhythm specialist” and Teen Program Director for the South Parkway YWCA in the early 50s, Jenkins became a regular host on Chicago public access television, which she called This is Rhythm. She committed to becoming a children’s singer and began her career as a professional touring musician, performing for school assemblies across the nation. She is credited with having “revolutionized children’s music” through her “call and response” chants and songs.”

Throughout her career, Jenkins released a total of 39 albums with Folkways, including her 1957 debut album Call-and-Response Rhythmic Group Singing, African-American Folk Rhythms (1960), You’ll Sing a Song and I’ll Sing a Song (1966), A Long Time to Freedom (1970), Multicultural Children’s Songs (1995), and Ella Jenkins: A Life in Song (2011). She released her final album, Camp Songs with Ella Jenkins and Friends, in 2017.

She is best remembered for songs like “Did You Feed My Cow?,” “Miss Mary Mack,” and like “You’ll Sing a Song and I’ll Sing a Song,” which was added to the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry in 2007. She brought her talents to Barney & Friends, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, and Sesame Street. In 2004, she received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, one of dozens of accolades she received throughout her career.

Jenkins is survived by Bernadelle Richter, her longtime companion and manager of more than 60 years.