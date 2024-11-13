Police are searching for five suspects after a beloved NFL player turned Food Network star was shot in an apparent robbery in Maryland. Celebrity chef Tobias Dorzon — who has appeared on Food Network shows like Guy’s Grocery Games and Tournament of Champions — was hospitalized along with one other person after they were shot while returning home from dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 5, in Hyattsville, Maryland, police say.

According to a statement from the Hyattsville Police Department, the double shooting occurred in the 2500 block of Kirkwood Place as “4 suspects attempted to rob a man and woman as they returned from dinner.” According to a report from WBAL-TV, surveillance footage from the incident shows an unidentified person “crawling behind a car to hide” while the other suspects “approached another person lying on the ground. Rapid gunfire and a woman’s screams are also heard.” NBC 4 Washington reported that the suspects robbed Dorzon “after he’d already fallen to the ground.”

Police said both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Although the victims were not immediately identified, Prince George’s County Council member Wanika Fisher confirmed in a statement on Nov. 6 that Dorzon was among those shot.

“I am disheartened and saddened by the news that Prince George’s County restaurant owner Tobias Dorzon was one of two people shot during an attempted robbery Tuesday night in my district. Chef Dorzon owns two amazing restaurants in Hyattsville, is a valued member of the District 2 community, and my dear friend,” Fisher said. “Such a horrible act couldn’t have happened to a better person. I am sending my deepest sympathies to him and the second victim, as well as their families and friends, and I wish them both a speedy recovery.”

Dorzon played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans, as well as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League, before becoming a celebrity chef. He is now a Food Network star who has appeared on shows including Chopped, Guy’s Grocery Games, and Tournament of Champions. He also hosts Timeout with Tobias on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Although his condition, as well as the condition of the other victim, is unknown at this time, Dorzon shared a hopeful update on Instagram, writing, “I’m still here thank you to everyone for the prays see y’all soon.”

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting at this time. In an update, police said they searching for five potential suspects and are currently in the process of locating a white SUV with a sunroof and an unknown tag. Police have released descriptions for four of the five suspects and “continue to work on a description of the fifth suspect.”