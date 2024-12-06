Rapper Stabbed in Jail: Details on Yak Gotti’s Condition

Rapper Yak Gotti, a co-defendant in Young Thug’s racketeering trial, was stabbed in Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Sunday. The musician, real name Deamonte Kendrick, reportedly suffered “minor injuries from a sharp object” during a “physical altercation” at around 8:45 a.m. local time, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News Monday.

“Deamonte Kendrick, also known as rapper Yak Gotti, and another jail resident were in a physical altercation on Sunday, December 1. Kendrick received treatment for minor injuries from a sharp object at the Fulton County Jail,” the statement read. “The incident occurred at the South Annex in Union City where both men were being housed.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Gotti’s attorney, Doug Weinstein, confirmed the incident on TikTok, stating that the altercation took place in the Fulton County Jail’s south annex and Gotti was transported to a hospital for stitches. He added on X, “While he sounded tired, I expect him to make a full recovery. I expect to be able to see him in court today and will know more then.”

At the time of the stabbing, Gotti was one of two men along with Shannon Stillwell still awaiting a verdict after being indicted alongside Young Thug in 2022 on gang, murder, drug and gun charges. Stillwell was stabbed inside the jail almost a year ago, according to WANF.

Now known to be Georgia’s longest-running criminal trial, the Young Slime Life (YSL) RICO trial saw 28 people indicted along with Young Thug in May 2022. In October, Young Thug took a plea deal in the case, with several others also accepting plea deals.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2 Action News Monday that despite the stabbing, Gotti “will be in court today. This is an active investigation to determine the aggressor in this incident and if charges will be pending.”

The YSL RICO case concluded Wednesday when Gotti was found not guilty on all charges, while Stillwell was found guilty on one charge for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to the 10-year maximum with credit for the two years he already served. The remainder of his sentence will be served on probation.

Following the Monday verdict, Weinstein told USA TODAY Wednesday, “we’re thrilled that the jury came back with the not guilty verdicts across the board for Mr. Kendrick. We anticipated that if the jury took the time to review the evidence or lack thereof the only verdict that would come back from the jury would be not guilty on all counts.”