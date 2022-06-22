Rapper Lil Tjay Shot in New Jersey

Rapper Lil Tjay was shot overnight in Edgewater, New Jersey. TMZ reports that law enforcement sources confirmed the 21-year-old had to undergo emergency surgery following the shooting. The report alleges the incident took place at a local Chipotle restaurant, as well as another shooting at a gas station. The "Goin Up" rapper reportedly had a successful surgery and is seemingly doing better but is not out of the woods fully. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Edgewater Police Department both shared a short statement Wednesday morning regarding the incident. At the time, it was said that "more details" would be shared soon, which it was on social media.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office tweeted that "per initial investigation, [the shooting] does not appear to be a random act and one victim upgraded from critical to stable condition. Other admitted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries in good condition." A suspect is reportedly known but at large at the moment.

Per Complex News, prosecutor Mark Musella said police responded to a 911 call just after midnight at the location where they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Another victim was located at an Exxon station nearby.

Last month, Tjay linked collaborated with Kaash Paige for the official video for their single "24 Hrs." He also recently released the music vidual for "Goin Up."

French Montana has sent in his well wishes for his peer. The two earned a gold plaque with Blueface in 2019 for Montana's song "Slide." Montana also noted that being a rapper is a "dangerous" job and all there's a constant threat to their lives from envious people.