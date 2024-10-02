Rapper Rich Homie Quan's Cause of Death Revealed

Rich Homie Quan's death was caused by an accidental drug overdose, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office found. The examiner published the results of their autopsy on Tuesday, Oct. 1 following the rapper's death on Sept. 5. According to a report by PEOPLE, it showed several drug in Quan's system and no signs of trauma or other causes of death.

Rich Homie Quan – whose real name was Dequantes Devontay Lamar – was found dead at his home in Atlanta, Georgia last month at the age of 34. No cause of death was disclosed to the public at the time, and reports of Quan's drug abuse had never been reliably proven in the preceding years. However, the examiner found traces of fentanyl, alprazolam, codeine, promethazine and THC in Quan's system, and believes they all contributed to his death. This ruling was made quickly, but was withheld until lab results could be verified.

The incident report also includes new details on Quan's passing. Quan's brother spoke to police, explaining that he first suspected something was wrong when he woke up at 3 a.m. on the day of Quan's death. He found Quan asleep on the floor near the kitchen, with food still in his mouth. He found this "very unusual," but he picked his brother up and put him on the couch to rest more comfortably.

An unidentified woman called police at 11 a.m. that morning after noticing that Quan was not breathing, and his body was cold. She said that she had assumed he was asleep, and had not noticed any signs that something was seriously wrong. A previous report by TMZ identified this woman as Quan's girlfriend, Amber Williams. Paramedics pronounced Quan dead on the scene when they arrived.

Quan was laid to rest in Georgia on Sept. 17 with a viewing and a "celebration of life" event. Fans were invited to attend in person and online via livestream. Many of Quan's collaborators and colleagues have shared heartfelt tributes to him in the last month as well, praising the rapper's generosity, creativity and genuine fun-loving demeanor.

Quan is survived by five children – sons Devin, Royal, Khosen and Loyal, and daughter Alayna. His family is hoping that his music and his positive approach to the hip-hop industry will leave a lasting legacy for him. In a statement to PEOPLE, they said: "Thank you to everyone for your kind words and support at this difficult time."