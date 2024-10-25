Rapper Lil Durk Arrested for Murder-for-Hire Plot

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Durk has been arrested in Florida on murder-for-hire charges. The “All My Life” musician, born Durk Banks, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals Thursday night and is currently being held at Broward County Jail in Florida without bond, TMZ reported.

Details on the 32-year-old musician’s arrest haven’t been released at this time, but it coincides with the Thursday arrest of five other men with ties to the OTF collective (Only the Family), formed by Lil Durk in 2010. The Chicago native has denied that the OTF is a gang. A federal indictment Thursday charged Kavon London Grant, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, Keith Jones, David Brian Lindsey, and Asa Houston on murder-for-hire charges in connection to the August 2022 shooting of Quando Rondo’s cousin in retaliation for the murder of Chicago rapper King Von, who was killed in a fight outside an Atlanta hookah lounge in November 2020.

According to the Chicago Tribune and WGN Chicago, the charges include conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, committing murder-for-hire involving a death, and use of a machine gun in a violent crime resulting in death. The outlet reported that the most serious charge carries up to the death penalty if convicted.

According to the indictment, following King Von’s murder, an unnamed co-conspirator who is part of OTF offered money and “lucrative music opportunities” anyone who would kill Quando Rondo. In August 2022, the five men named in the indictment allegedly used an OTF-associated credit card to purchase plane tickets to Los Angeles, where Grant then booked them a hotel room and provided them with firearm. The indictment also claims that Grant rented two vehicles, which were used to track and follow Quando Rondo, real name Tyquian Terrel Bowman, his sister and his cousin, 24-year-old Saviay’a Robinson, on Aug. 19. When the group. Stopped for gas, Houston allegedly drove to an alley behind the gas station and Jones, Lindsey, and a third unidentified co-conspirator exited the vehicle and carried out the shooting.

While Rondo and his sister were not injured in the shooting, Robinson was fatally wounded. After the shooting, the defendants and the co-conspirator reportedly went to a restaurant to discuss payment. The indictment claims that on the same day as the shooting, the credit card was used to purchase plane tickets for Wilson, Jones, Lindsey, and Houston to travel back to Chicago.

Further information on the case is unclear at this time. According to TMZ, Jones and Houston are scheduled are scheduled to appear in a Chicago court on Monday. The other three men named in the indictment have reportedly waived their right to a hearing in Chicago and will be sent to Los Angeles.