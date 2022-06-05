Rapper Hypo Killed During Platinum Jubilee Party

✖

U.K. rapper Hypo was stabbed and killed during a Jubilee Bank Holiday party in Redbridge, London. The performer, whose real name was Lamar Jackson, died just after midnight on Friday, June 3 at Ashton Playing Fields, reports MyLondon. Jackson, a former boyfriend of singer Emeli Sande, was 39. A suspect was arrested on Saturday.

Jackson published a video of himself arriving at the party by car and walking through crowds on his Instagram Story. Social media footage also showed paramedics trying to save his life after the stabbing. Jackson died at the scene.

On Sunday, police told BBC News a 32-year-old man was arrested Saturday. The man is still in custody and his name was not released. "This attack happened at a party and we know that a large number of people would have been in attendance," Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith told BBC News. "I would urge anyone who is yet to speak with us to come forward and let us know what you saw."

Smith said it is possible a witness may have filmed the stabbing without realizing it. "Please take a look and call us. It is vital that we establish what happened," Smith said.

One witness told MyLondon that some people "deliberately blocked" an ambulance from reaching the scene. "There were people sitting in their cars and it looked like they were deliberately blocking this ambulance with its blue lights on from getting to the venue," the woman, who did not want to be named, said. The woman lives near the party venue and claimed one partygoer threatened her after the stabbing. A local business owner also thought the ambulance was blocked by cars purposefully parked in its way.

Jackson was a partner at the label Hard Copy, where he worked with the late Jamal Edwards. He gained fame as a member of the Mashtown group, performing with Asco and Margs. Jackson had over 25,000 Instagram followers. Jackson published his final Instagram post on April 27 to celebrate his birthday with his twin sister. He also reportedly got engaged last week. The post has since become a venue for his fans to share their condolences.

"Another pioneer in the UK music scene passing before their time, so sad. RIP Hypo," one fan tweeted. "RIP Hypo.. watching his insta story shows you how nothing is promised smh," another wrote.