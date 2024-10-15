Ka, Rapper and New York Firefighter, Dead at 52

Brooklyn-based rapper Ka, born Kaseem Ryan, has died. The musician and former firefighter passed away “unexpectedly” in New York City on Saturday, Oct. 12, his family confirmed in a statement shared to his Instagram on Monday. He was 52. His cause of death was not disclosed.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Kaseem Ryan (1972-2024), the rapper and producer known as Ka, who died unexpectedly in New York City on October 12, at the age of 52,” the statement read. “Born and raised in Brownsville, Brooklyn, Ka lived a life of service – to his city, to his community, and to his music.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Brooklyn native emerged on the music scene as a member of the underground hip-hop group Natural Elements, led by Mr. VooDoo, L-Swift, and G-Blas, in 1993, according to Billboard. He went on to perform as part of the duo Nightbreed with his friend Kev before stepping away from music to become a New York City firefighter.

“As a 20-year veteran of the New York City Fire Department, he put his life on the line to protect his fellow citizens,” his family said. “Ka rose to the rank of FDNY captain and was a first responder on September 11, 2001 during the attacks on the World Trade Center.”

After nearly a decade in the NYFD, Ka returned to the music scene, making a guest appearance on GZA’s Pro Tools album in 2008. That same year, he released his debut solo album Iron Works. He went on to leave “an extraordinary legacy as a recording artist, including 11 remarkable self-released solo albums.

Consequence reports that the musician self-funded his albums with the money he made while working overtime as a firefighter, with Ka telling Passion of the Weiss in 2015, “I’m living two lives, man. I’m trying to be who I am in the day and then trying to feed my soul at night with being the artist that I want to be.”

Ka released his final studio album, The Thief Next to Jesus, this past August. Throughout his career, he also collaborated with the likes of Roc Marciano, Navy Blue, and more, and also formed the Hermit and the Recluse duo with producer Animoss.

Paying tribute to Ka, New York rapper Mickey Factz remembered the musician as “one of the greatest lyricists ever…. And without rhyming, being a fireman is one of the greatest jobs we as people respect. Im heartbroken. Condolences to the family.” In a statement to NBC News, Fire Department spokesperson Jim Long said, “Capt. Ryan served the FDNY and the people of the city of New York with distinction for 20 years, working assignments in both the Bronx and Brooklyn. The Ryan family remains in our thoughts during their time of loss.”

Ka is survived by his wife, mother and sister. His family asked “that the privacy of Ka’s family and loved ones be respected as they grieve this incalculable loss.”